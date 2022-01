Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...

1 DAY AGO