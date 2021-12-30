ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3260dx_0dZDPWm900

More than 200 Marines have been removed for refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Capt. Andrew Wood, a Marine Corps spokesperson, said in an emailed statement that 206 Marines have been separated to date for not getting vaccinated.

The new numbers come as the military ramps up discipline for service members who refuse to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the Marines announced that 103 service members had been separated for refusing to comply. Last week, that number rose to 169.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Biden signed into law on Monday, stipulates that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mandated vaccinations for the military in late August, but each service is responsible for enforcing its own deadlines. The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Tuesday.

Overall, 95 percent of the more than 182,000 active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated, Wood said in the statement. These numbers are on par with the vaccination rate from earlier this month.

However, the vaccination rate for reservists increased, with at least 86 percent of reservists at least partially vaccinated and 83 percent fully inoculated.

"The Marine Corps is still tracking 1,007 approved administrative or medical exemptions,” Wood added.

However, the number of requests for religious accommodations has risen to 3,247. Of these, the service has not approved any of the 3,115 requests that it has processed.

Overall, more than 1.9 million service members have either been partially or fully vaccinated, according to data available from the Department of Defense.

Comments / 2210

Ryan Lippert
4d ago

typical liberal military thinking. we ramp up tensions with China, Russia and Iran then kick people out. just brilliant.

Reply(154)
398
StevenP
4d ago

I'm sure everyone feels safer now. Less people in the military, less health care works in hospital. This administration is a disaster.

Reply(116)
270
bird dog49
4d ago

That’s an insult to our Military and the USA 🇺🇸 the shots don’t work so what’s the big deal control is what you want is control no matter what bad decision

Reply(64)
247
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
foodcontessa.com

622 Vaccinated Oregonians Died of Covid-19; 64% Were White Americans

According to state records, more than 620 fully vaccinated persons in Oregon have died of COVID-19, with many of them being White Americans. Since the start of the epidemic, health officials in Oregon have documented a total of 622 breakthrough COVID-19 fatalities. At least 64 percent of the deaths among the completely vaccinated, or 402, were White Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chicago Sun-Times

Biden vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
