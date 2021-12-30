ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Rensselaer County to extend water, sewer services in Schodack

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

SCHODACK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rensselaer County will be extending water and sewer services in Schodack. Construction on the projects is expected to start in 2022, following regulatory approval by various agencies.

“This is an important project that will provide valuable and needed quality of life services, and provide a platform for future growth and investment in southern Rensselaer County,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

One project will extend water and sewer services from near the East Greenbush-Schodack town line along Route 9 and Route 20 and Route 9 to the Columbia County line.

The second project will extend sewer services along Maple Hill Road from the area around Maple Hill High School to Route 9. The line will link to the Castleton sewer facility along the Hudson River.

“Providing the Maple Hill School with a connection to a sewer system is an important part of this project, and the expansion of water and sewer services will further enhance the Schodack area and enhance the quality of life of our residents and businesses”, said Chair of Finance Bob Loveridge for East Schodack.

The county will be using American Rescue Plan funds for the projects. The work is estimated to cost $13.1 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

