How to celebrate New Year's Eve safely

By ADISA HARGETT-ROBINSON
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Year's Eve celebrations for 2021 were significantly scaled back due to COVID, with hopes of larger celebrations to mark 2022. But with case numbers surging, are this year's festivities safe?. It depends what your plans are, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. "What I would suggest people do not...

