(Undated) — As inflation continues to rise, grocery prices also will. A report from the Wall Street Journal citing research firm ”IRL” says that food prices will rise an estimated five percent in the first half of next year. The Journal also spoke to supermarket executives, who say prices on basically everything are going to rise in 2022. Factors in the increase include higher labor costs, along with an increase in packaging, shipping and logistics prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier in December that the Consumer Price Index rose almost seven percent in November from where they were last year, the largest yearly increase in almost 40 years.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO