ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Italy reports new record 126,888 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 156 deaths

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsdVj_0dZDP5H100

MILAN, Dec 30 - Italy reported 126,888 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 98,030 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 156 from 148.

Thursday's infections mark a fresh record.

Italy has registered 137,247 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 5.98 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,866 on Thursday, up from 10,578 a day earlier.

There were 134 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 126 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,226 from a previous 1,185.

A record 1.15 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.03 million, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Andrea Mandalà

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#The Health Ministry
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China tells 13 million Xi’an residents to stay at home after mass testing finds 127 COVID cases

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. China locked down the western city of Xi’an on Thursday to stamp out a persistent outbreak, its biggest such move since the pandemic started in Wuhan, underscoring how the country’s zero-tolerance approach has not allowed it to move on since COVID-19 emerged nearly two years ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

First person dies from Omicron variant in United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) -At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, warning that the variant now accounted for 40% of infections in the British capital. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy