ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Gov. Sisolak donates quarterly salary to Nevada public schools

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XiNJk_0dZDP4OI00

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to Nevada's public schools.

The governor's office reported a donation of $27,474.45 was made to Nevada’s K-12 public schools on Thursday, totaling almost $300,000 in contributions since Sisolak took office in January 2019.

Sisolak continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools, according to the governor's office.

“These continued donations remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools. Improving our public schools is a priority for me and this is one way I can personally help achieve this priority,” Sisolak said. "The first lady and I are humbled to have the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this great state."

More information about how the donation is distributed to Nevada schools is available here .

Comments / 17

strike a match
4d ago

well after all the $ he stole from the Las Vegas shooting gofundme he should have plenty of $ left.

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#State Of Nevada
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy