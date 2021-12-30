Gov. Sisolak donates quarterly salary to Nevada public schools

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made his quarterly salary donation to Nevada's public schools.

The governor's office reported a donation of $27,474.45 was made to Nevada’s K-12 public schools on Thursday, totaling almost $300,000 in contributions since Sisolak took office in January 2019.

Sisolak continues to make good on his pre-election promise to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada's public schools, according to the governor's office.

“These continued donations remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools. Improving our public schools is a priority for me and this is one way I can personally help achieve this priority,” Sisolak said. "The first lady and I are humbled to have the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this great state."

More information about how the donation is distributed to Nevada schools is available here .