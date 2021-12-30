ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fact check: Made-up Jen Psaki statement on inflation started as satire

By McKenzie Sadeghi, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EIFd_0dZDP0rO00

The claim: Jen Psaki said, 'If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation’

As economists warn of increased U.S. consumer prices in early 2022 , a made-up statement about inflation attributed to White House press secretary Jen Psaki is circulating on social media.

A Dec. 27 Facebook post shows an image of Psaki speaking at a White House press briefing.

“’If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation,’ explains Jen Psaki,” reads text in the post, which accumulated more than 1,000 reactions within a couple of days.

Similar versions of the claim have made their way to Twitter , Reddit and Facebook . But there is no evidence Psaki ever said the quote.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

Independent fact-checking organizations have debunked the claim . It originated from an account that routinely shares satirical news headlines.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook users who shared the post for comment.

Quote originated as satire

During several December press briefings, reporters questioned Psaki about President Joe Biden’s response to inflation. She discussed industries experiencing price increases , the Build Back Better Act and supply chain issues .

But at no point did she say Americans should stop buying things to avoid rising costs. USA TODAY could find no record of Psaki saying the quote in the Facebook post.

The quote first appeared Dec. 15 on the satirical Instagram account Beep News, which describes itself on other platforms as “satire, fake news and shenanigans.” The page frequently publishes fabricated headlines with a satire label, which is often not included in reshares from other social media users.

That's an example of what could be called "stolen satire," where stories written as satire and presented that way originally are captured via screenshot and reposted in a way that makes them appear to be legitimate news. As a result, readers of the second-generation post are misled, as was the case here.

Fact check: COVID-19, election misinformation dominated social media in 2021

USA TODAY previously debunked a claim , originally published by Beep News, that Psaki said struggling families should substitute their Thanksgiving dinner with Taco Bell.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that Psaki said, "If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation." USA TODAY could find no record of Psaki making that statement. The quote originated on a satirical Instagram account that has previously shared fake Psaki quotes about inflation.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app, or electronic newspaper replica here .

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Made-up Jen Psaki statement on inflation started as satire

Comments / 539

Jose Garcia
4d ago

a lot of things that circulated online about the precious administration were not true also but no body fact check those. Seems like democrats have lots of friends to do clean up when needed.

Reply(11)
273
Anthony Conti
4d ago

I find it funny that they used independent fact checkers these are the same independent fact checkers that Twitter Google and Facebook admitted under oath in court used opinions to fact check items. who cares what their opinion is.

Reply(18)
190
Todd Steed
4d ago

it doesn't matter if she said it cause the democrats lie about everything any way and just like COVID cause hospitals are at normal capacity any way so Biden and her lie about all the people dying from it.

Reply(35)
150
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Satire#Consumer Prices#White House#Americans#Beep News
Boston Globe

‘Should we just send one to every American?’: Psaki faces backlash over response to whether rapid tests should be mailed to all

In a testy exchange with NPR reporter Mara Liasson over whether the Biden administration should be delivering rapid coronavirus tests to every household amid a new COVID-19 surge, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki delivered an answer that many — particularly those in the medical community — viewed as “dismissive,” “flippant,” and “cringeworthy.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s Now Been Suspended From Facebook for 24 Hours

UPDATE: A day after Twitter permanently suspended her personal account for pushing Covid-19 misinformation, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has been suspended from posting on Facebook for 24 hours. “Facebook has joined Twitter in censoring me,” she wrote on the social network Gab, attaching a screenshot noting that she can’t post or comment for 24 hours. Facebook did not confirm or disconfirm that Greene had been suspended, only noting that a post had been removed. “A post violated our policies and we have removed it; but removing her account for this violation is beyond the scope of our policies,” a Facebook...
INTERNET
MySanAntonio

Texas congressman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene an 'idiot' during social media spat

A Texas member of the House of Representatives had some choice words on social media for Freedom Caucus politician Marjorie Taylor-Greene. Greene, the Georgia U.S. Representative who was permanently suspended from Twitter on January 2, criticized Texas' Rep. Dan Crenshaw on social media for saying that President Joe Biden needs to get the pandemic under control on a December 30 Fox News interview.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

335K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy