Walmart to temporarily close two Milwaukee stores to sanitize for COVID-19

Walmart announced it is temporarily closing two Milwaukee locations in order to sanitize the buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The retail conglomerate said in a statement Thursday the following locations will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday until Jan. 1, 2022. On New Year's Day the locations will reopen at 6 a.m.:

10330 W. Silver Spring Dr.

3355 S. 27th St.

Walmart said the cleaning is part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party crews time to sanitize the areas. The effort comes off the back of a busy holiday shopping season - and presumably a busy gift-return and exchange period as well.

View the company's COVID-19 policy here.

Walmart issued the following statement:

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close two Milwaukee store locations: one at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. and one at 3355 S. 27 th St. Both of these locations will close today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.



Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."





In the parking lot at the Walmart on Silver Spring, customers who didn't expect the store to be closed were a bit frustrated but understanding.

“So I’m a little disappointed because this is the closet [Walmart] to my community, and it has pretty much everything that you need," said Deborah Eze. "But [the caution] is definitely a good thing. I appreciate it."

Billy Law drove up from East Capitol Drive to show for baby formula.

"And they were closed," he said. "It was like, a big bummer." But his cousin, David Wilson, said he also appreciates the safety measures.

"It’s a good thing they got to it. You wouldn’t want other people to go in there and get sick around the new year," said Wilson.

