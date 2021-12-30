ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Center, WA

2021 was a ‘monumental year’ for the White Center Food Bank

White Center Blog
 4 days ago
Clockwise from top left: Beets from the White Center Food Bank’s Grow2Give on-site farm, Executive Director Carmen Smith, Halloween at WCFB, Development and Communications Director Jefferson Rose, Empty Bowls in Burien, Summer Garden Party, 2020 and 2021 Doris Bemis Volunteers of the Year (Washinton State Guard represented by Sgt. Aaron Smith and Will Oberly). Photo courtesy White Center Food Bank.

In times of great uncertainty, a pandemic and other significant challenges, The White Center Food Bank continued to keep the community fed in White Center and South King County.

As of November, they served:

  • 23,574 households
  • 69,702 total individuals
  • 1,530,245 pounds of food

And were generously supported with:

  • 17,011 volunteer hours

The Food Bank also promoted its new Executive Director, Camen Smith; started two new farms on donated land; hired a Development and Communications Director, Jefferson Rose; and celebrated Mardi Gras and Halloween with costumes and good times for our staff and customers!

:Your financial contributions make it possible for WCFB to continue to keep the community fed. Please consider a tax-deductible, end-of-the-year donation to help us continue our mission of minimizing hunger while nourishing community, nurturing self-reliance and embracing our rich cultural diversity,” organizers said.

“Happy holidays and we wish you a prosperous and healthy 2022!”

White Center Food Bank:

  • 206-686-7965

