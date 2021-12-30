2021 was a ‘monumental year’ for the White Center Food Bank
In times of great uncertainty, a pandemic and other significant challenges, The White Center Food Bank continued to keep the community fed in White Center and South King County.
As of November, they served:
- 23,574 households
- 69,702 total individuals
- 1,530,245 pounds of food
And were generously supported with:
- 17,011 volunteer hours
The Food Bank also promoted its new Executive Director, Camen Smith; started two new farms on donated land; hired a Development and Communications Director, Jefferson Rose; and celebrated Mardi Gras and Halloween with costumes and good times for our staff and customers!
:Your financial contributions make it possible for WCFB to continue to keep the community fed. Please consider a tax-deductible, end-of-the-year donation to help us continue our mission of minimizing hunger while nourishing community, nurturing self-reliance and embracing our rich cultural diversity,” organizers said.
“Happy holidays and we wish you a prosperous and healthy 2022!”
White Center Food Bank:
- 206-686-7965
Comments / 1