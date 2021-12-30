ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Best in New Year’s Eve celebrations on TV

By NEAL JUSTIN
Island Packet Online
 4 days ago

Inclement weather and COVID-19 may make it impractical to venture out this weekend. But there are plenty of ways to ring in the New Year without leaving the comforts of home. Your best TV option depends on how you like to celebrate. Keeping with tradition. Despite scaling back celebrations,...

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Ryan Seacrest on Ringing in 2022, His New Passion for Growing Olives and What's New for American Idol

American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest, 46, returns to Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (Dec. 31 on ABC), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Clark’s TV special. The festivities will ring in 2022 with more than five hours of celebrities, music and the first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, Henry Winkler and More Remember Betty White: “She Lived the Best Life Ever”

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Daniel Barenboim
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Cheri Oteri
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ins#Nbc#Covid#Abc Country#The Zac Brown Band#Cbs#Cnn#Fox News#Wildhorse Saloon#Fox News Looking
AOL Corp

Michelle Obama cuddles with 'boo' Barack in New Year's Eve photo: 'Still killing it'

The former POTUS and FLOTUS were feeling festive on New Year's Eve. On Saturday, former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, shared a photo of herself cuddled up to husband Barack Obama, 60, during a New Year's Eve celebration. Both wore 2022 novelty glasses as they embraced for the camera. While the former president opted for dark pants, a short-sleeve black shirt with a gray print and black leather sneakers, Michelle dazzled in an embroidered black blazer paired with a black top and shorts that showed off her bare legs. Look closely and you'll see bright blue toenails peeking out from her strappy heeled sandals.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Kenan Thompson says Betty White was a 'beloved' host of 'SNL'

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson paid homage to the late Betty White while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday. White was the guest host of Saturday Night Live in 2010 and appeared on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015. The legendary actress died in December at the age of 99 weeks before her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy