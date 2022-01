The Book of Boba Fett — Chapter 1 “Stranger in Strange Land” Review. At the end of The Mandalorian’s second season, audiences were greeted with delight as a post-credits scene teased more standalone Boba Fett content coming to Disney+. With years of being trapped in the Sarlacc Pit, trifles of interest from George Lucas for more adventures, a handful of appearances throughout The Clone Wars, and one incredible live-action comeback, Boba Fett is finally ready to rule over his own series. “Chapter 1: Stranger in Strange Land” is a powerful beginning for The Book of Boba Fett that does not disappoint. Even if it may play catchup rather than pushing the former bounty hunter drastically forward, it is everything that fans have long waited for from the Star Wars franchise’s original Mandalorian warrior.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO