NHL

Washington Capitals Regain Squandered Lead to Defeat Nashville Predators for the First Time Since 2017

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTLDR; In their final home game of 2021, the Washington Capitals defeated the Predators, for the first time since 2017 thanks to a late shorthanded goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Alex Alexeyev made his NHL debut, Michal Kempny returned to the Caps lineup after two years. _________________________________________________________________. Last night’s pre-New...

