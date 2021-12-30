ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma TE/H-Back Jeremiah Hall Declares for NFL Draft

By Josh Callaway
 4 days ago
One of Oklahoma's captains is officially moving on to the next level.

On Thursday morning, after helping the Sooners close out their 2021 campaign with a 47-32 win over Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl, Sooners senior tight end/h-back Jeremiah Hall officially declared for the NFL Draft.

"There will never be enough words to express the gratitude I have for my experience at this university," Hall wrote on Twitter. "I've grown, accomplished, and learned so much in my time here.

"To the coaches, staff, teammates, professors, mentors, fans, family and all others who have supported me along my journey, thank you!"

Hall has been of Oklahoma's most steady voices over the past few seasons, especially so in 2021.

His final season was certainly his best on the field as well, catching 32 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns while also being highly useful as a blocker in the run game as an h-back.

Hall's departure was certainly expected, but is now official with his goodbye to Oklahoma on Thursday.

