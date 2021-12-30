Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

CHICAGO (CBS) – In Chicago and the suburbs, it’s being called a tidal wave of cases as numbers of COVID patients increase following the recent surge. CBS 2’s Chris Tye continues coverage with what families with one or two cases in their home should be thinking about as quarantine and isolation have begun. When the virus goes from theoretical and out in the world to right down the hall, mindsets change. It’s normal, and some unconventional ideas start to take shape. Leading medical experts say “stick to the science.” Chris: Is it safe to say that at some point everybody is going to get...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO