Public Safety

Armed man arrested on way to White House with 'TikTok hitlist,' including Biden, Fauci

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

An armed man with a hit...

thetandd.com

Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden White House

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on December 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you. Yeah, the only person missing in that White House with those dancing nurses was Mr. George Orwell. None of us understand it but there's a lot we don't understand. Jesse, great job. Thank you, sir.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
townandcountrymag.com

Joe Biden Welcomes a New Dog to the White House

The First Family just got a little bigger. On Monday, President Joe Biden shared the news that he and the First Lady have a new dog with a tweet welcoming the pup to the White House. Alongside the greeting and an adorable photo of the puppy, he also shared his new four-legged friend's name—Commander.
PETS
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Ames Tribune

California man arrested in Iowa allegedly planning to kill Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg

An armed California man was arrested recently in Iowa while allegedly on his way to the White House. Police say the man had an assault rifle and ammunition in his possession, as well as a "hit list" that named President Joe Biden; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical advisor; Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, formerly known as Facebook; and former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIMT

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had 'hit list' that included President Biden

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others. The Des Moines Register reports that police pulled over the man on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 because he was driving aggressively. Police say the man made concerning comments about Biden during the stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power. The man has been charged with making threats to a former president.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

California Man with AR-15 Style Rifle, Body Armor, and ‘Hit List’ Arrested on His Way to ‘Combat Evil Demons in the White House’: Feds

A California man who was pulled over for “driving aggressively” last week was arrested after allegedly telling police he had compiled a “hit list” and was on his way to the White House to “kill persons in power.” Kuachua Brillion Xiong, 25, was in possession of an AR-15-type assault rifle, body armor, and a grappling hook, among other items, when he was taken into custody in Iowa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Biden outpaces Trump in first-year judicial confirmations, leaving his own mark on the courts

President Biden saw a record number of his circuit and district court nominees confirmed by the Senate in his first year in office, leaving his own mark on the federal courts. Over the course of 2021, the Senate confirmed 40 of Biden’s nominees to circuit and district courts across the nation – the most in one year since former President Reagan was in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS

