Chicago Rat Tales: Live at the Hideout

The murder of a University of Chicago graduate last month, just a block from campus, has thrown the Hyde Park community into turmoil like nothing else in its recent history. It was the third murder of a person affiliated with the university this year in a city grappling with a surge in violence, prompting what some on campus are calling an “existential crisis” for the school. In response, UChicago has ramped up policing and surveillance, while also talking about longer-term structural solutions to social issues that drive crime.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO