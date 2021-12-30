ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Her throat began to hurt while flying to Iceland and her trip was...

thetandd.com

fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of Delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of Omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old PhD student in Dublin whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
