ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jim Harbaugh: Michigan DB Dax Hill Not in Florida, Questionable for Orange Bowl

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBzvh_0dZDLNeK00
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on defensive back Dax Hill on Thursday, noting that Hill is questionable for the Wolverines's matchup against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Harbaugh said Hill is not currently in Florida ahead of the contest at the Orange Bowl. It's unclear whether Hill's current absence is COVID-19 related.

“[Hill's] status is questionable,” Harbaugh told the media. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today.”

Hill has been one of Michigan's top defenders this season. He's tallied 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2021, earning All-Big Ten honors in the process.

Michigan will make its first College Football Playoff appearance on Friday night. Harbaugh sports a 61–23 record in seven seasons with the Wolverines.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Michigan Wolverines, head over to Wolverine Digest.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Had Honest Comment After Blowout Loss vs. Georgia

On Friday night, the Georgia Bulldogs put together a dominant performance against the Michigan Wolverines to win the Orange Bowl. In doing so, the Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game where they’ll face off against a familiar foe. For Michigan, meanwhile, the Wolverines will have to reflect on what was a stellar season.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Bowl#College Football Playoff#American Football#Michigan Db Dax Hill#Wolverines
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t seem to be inclined to return to the NFL

Jim Harbaugh’s seventh season at Michigan was his best. At a time when some are wondering whether it will be his last, it sure didn’t sound that way after the loss to Georgia on Friday night. “It was a great season,” Harbaugh said. “To me, it’s one of...
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Jim Harbaugh’s coaching performance

The Michigan Wolverines came into the Orange Bowl with a lot of hype and the kind of excitement that has been rare in Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach. Thanks to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten title, a lot of people were thinking that Harbaugh had turned the corner and made Michigan the championship program that he’d been expected to be all this time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Capital One Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters after being handed a humiliating 34-11 loss at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl. “Great season, really proud of our guys. With the score lopsided, they were still having fun fightin’. I was fightin’ right next to them. It wasn’t our night, they were the better team tonight,” Harbaugh said.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
NFL
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notre Dame's collapse against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl earns Marcus Freeman criticism in debut

Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy