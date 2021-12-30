Jim Harbaugh: Michigan DB Dax Hill Not in Florida, Questionable for Orange Bowl

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on defensive back Dax Hill on Thursday, noting that Hill is questionable for the Wolverines's matchup against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Harbaugh said Hill is not currently in Florida ahead of the contest at the Orange Bowl. It's unclear whether Hill's current absence is COVID-19 related.

“[Hill's] status is questionable,” Harbaugh told the media. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today.”

Hill has been one of Michigan's top defenders this season. He's tallied 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2021, earning All-Big Ten honors in the process.

Michigan will make its first College Football Playoff appearance on Friday night. Harbaugh sports a 61–23 record in seven seasons with the Wolverines.

