Road Trip: Litchfield Land Trust welcomes visitors for First Day Hikes

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

As part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes , Litchfield is joining a nationwide initiative to offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the new year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on Jan. 1.

First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the new year with friends and family.

The Litchfield Land Trust has five preserves in Litchfield. The Litchfield Land Trust preserves about 1,300 acres and 20 different parcels.

