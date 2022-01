Rio Tinto has turned to a Canadian ambassador and veteran management consultant to lead its board as the company tries to put a scandal in Australia behind it.The business said that Dominic Barton will join the board in April and be appointed as its chair at its annual shareholder meeting a month later.“It is a great honour to succeed Simon as Chair of Rio Tinto. Returning to the private sector, I am excited to join a company with world-class people and assets as it navigates a shifting competitive landscape and seeks to emerge as a leader in the climate transition,”...

