Dollar bulls came charging out of the gate on the first day of 2022 trade. The greenback moved sharply higher against all of the major currencies with USDJPY closing in on a 4 year high. Today’s dollar rally was driven entirely by the jump in Treasury yields. Ten year yields rose above 1.6%, the first time in more than a month while 2 year rates rose to the highest level since March 2020. The prospect of three rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year is finally creating demand for the dollar. December was a tough month for the greenback despite the central bank’s hawkish guidance.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO