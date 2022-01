Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares are trading higher after the company was added to the Russell 2000. Dennis Nguyen, CEO of Society Pass, commented, "This is an exciting milestone for Society Pass to reach soon after our successful IPO in November. Being a part of these highly regarded and widely used indexes will bring greater market awareness to our company as we work to achieve our goals for growth and expansion in Southeast Asia."

