Shares of Brazilian fintech leader StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) were rising sharply today, up over 15% as of 11:46 a.m. ET. StoneCo had an absolutely brutal 2021, as high inflation plagued Brazil -- only without the economic growth we've enjoyed here in the United States. Economic forecasters expect only 0.31% economic growth this year despite high inflation -- a scenario known as stagflation.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO