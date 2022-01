The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP could renew the bullish trend after testing the support level of $0.82 today. XRP/USD regains ground after touching the daily low at $0.82 during the European session today. The Ripple price is currently changing hands at $0.85 with a slight gain of 0.88% since the start of the day. Despite the recovery, the coin is still hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Ripple now takes eight place in the global cryptocurrency market rating, with the current market capitalization of $40.89 billion.

2 DAYS AGO