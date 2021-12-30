Walmart to carry COVID-19 antiviral drug at select KS stores

Some Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Kansas will start offering the new COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Two antiviral pills have been approved for use in the U.S.

The medication is meant to be used to prevent people with a greater health risk from getting the virus severe enough to cause hospitalization.

The Walmart and Sam's Club locations will receive a limited supply and a prescription is required to obtain the therapeutic drug.

A store locator is available online to find where the medication is offered.

The closest stores offering the drug appear to be the Overland Park Walmart on Frontage road, the Lawrence Supercenter on Iowa Street and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Because the antiviral is offered to COVID-19 patients, it will only be available through curbside pickup or drive-thru.

Walmart said in a statement Thursday that the company worked with the federal government and state health departments to choose locations where the antiviral drug might be needed most.