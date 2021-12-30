ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Walmart to carry COVID-19 antiviral drug at select KS stores

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yIGH3_0dZDIqz600

Some Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Kansas will start offering the new COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Two antiviral pills have been approved for use in the U.S.

The medication is meant to be used to prevent people with a greater health risk from getting the virus severe enough to cause hospitalization.

The Walmart and Sam's Club locations will receive a limited supply and a prescription is required to obtain the therapeutic drug.

A store locator is available online to find where the medication is offered.

The closest stores offering the drug appear to be the Overland Park Walmart on Frontage road, the Lawrence Supercenter on Iowa Street and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on metropolitan Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Because the antiviral is offered to COVID-19 patients, it will only be available through curbside pickup or drive-thru.

Walmart said in a statement Thursday that the company worked with the federal government and state health departments to choose locations where the antiviral drug might be needed most.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Coronavirus
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral Drug#S Club#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy