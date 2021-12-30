Raptors' David Johnson: Expected to play Friday

The Denver Broncos have some areas to address in the offseason, and one of those is surely the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Fangio is in his third year as head coach of the Broncos, though he’s yet to guide the team to a winning season. Fangio has logged a 19-28 coaching record through his first 47 games in charge. Heading into the offseason, the Broncos will have to decide whether or not to retain Fangio for the future, as his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season. Per Ian Rapoport, the team has yet to make an official decision on Fangio, whose status is considered to be “up in the air.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO