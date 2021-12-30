ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
670 staff predictions: Bears-Giants

By 670 Staff
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears (5-10) host the Giants (4-11) on Sunday afternoon.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for noon. 670 The Score’s pregame show with Mike Mulligan, Olin Kreutz and Patrick Mannelly will start at 9 a.m. and run until kickoff. Our postgame show will start just after the final buzzer.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Giants matchup by clicking here . Below are the game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (13-2): Bears 31, Giants 21
Sorry, Mike Glennon, 2022 isn’t going to be your year either. It’s a good matchup for the Bears, but the lowly Giants are a good matchup for any team trying to start the new year with a victory. This is the rare opponent with less direction than the Bears. Look for the defense to create takeaways thanks to Glennon, the former Bears fill-in quarterback who, somehow, is still in the league.

Leila Rahimi (13-2): Bears 21, Giants 13
In an appropriate show of symbolism, Glennon will be named a Bears captain. Giants fans will cheer with a medium soda. Both of these teams will be victorious in the "at least we're not the Jets" bowl. The Giants have the Bears' pick, and the Bears probably win in their Soldier Field finale this season.

Danny Parkins (9-6): Bears 19, Giants 14
I guess the Bears should win this game? The Giants are absolutely in worse shape pretty much across the board. Except of course when it comes to draft capital, as they own the Bears’ first-round pick in 2022. This one might set offensive football back a couple decades.

Herb Lawrence (10-5): Bears 23, Giants 20
Oh, why did the NFL schedule makers do this to us? The Giants are terrible, and the Bears are the Bears. Like with the Seattle game, you should skip this contest because it will only irritate you.

Adam Studzinski (10-5): Bears 26, Giants 17
The Giants are terrible, and the Bears should win. Now, on to more important matters as I take some time to bask in the glory of being the only one to correctly predict the Bears’ victory last week. Geez, you all really suck at picking football games. I mean seriously, how hard is it to predict a win against the worst secondary in football? Be better, fam. Oh! And hey Parkins, to steal a line from the legendary band Simple Plan, I'm sorry I can't be perfect, but notice how I didn't hit "reply all" this week! Everything’s coming up Milhouse!

Chris Emma (11-4): Bears 25, Giants 18
This game is going to be weird.

Cam Ellis (11-4): Bears 27, Giants 17
My only prediction is that we all have a whole bunch of fun watching this game! :)

Les Grobstein (11-4): Bears 37, Giants 14
It’s a battle of two bad teams.

Jay Zawaski (7-8): Bears 14, Giants 13
Although the Seahawks are bad, I liked the way the Bears played last week. They played hard and didn’t quit. So … maybe two in a row?

