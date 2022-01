SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of families in Boulder County have tragically lost their homes to the Marshall Fire. However, as a blanket of snow covered the region the day after the blaze, even those who were fortunate enough to have homes that were sparred were fearful of a new potential of destruction. Because gas lines were cut off as a result of the fire, many homes now do not have a source of heating right as temperatures as plummeting and are concerned about pipes freezing and bursting. (credit: CBS) Many didn’t have time to prepare for a gas outage right as...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO