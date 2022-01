Students in the San Diego Unified School District will go back to class next week, but before they do, the district wants them to take a test. An antigen test, that is. When students left for winter break, they were sent home with two at-home rapid antigen tests. The district is asking parents to have their child take the first one of those tests on Dec. 31, and the other on the morning of Monday, Jan. 3, before going back to school.

