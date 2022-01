AUSTIN, Texas – A new state law gives Texans additional time to renew their vehicle registration online. House Bill 2152 allows online registration renewals up to 12 months past the expiration date. Previously, Texans could renew expired registrations online up to nine months past the expiration date. Customers who renew late will still be responsible for paying for a full year of registration.

