The New York Islanders returned to the ice for the first time since the Dec. 19 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a 4-1 win on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, followed by a 3-2 overtime victory on New Year’s Day against the Edmonton Oilers. The consecutive wins at UBS Arena allowed the Islanders to continue to climb out of last place in the Metropolitan Division, but more importantly displayed how the team will find success in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO