Dwayne Johnson Declines Vin Diesel’s Invitation To Join ‘Fast 10′

By Claire Epting
ScreenCrush
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the main Fast & Furious franchise any time soon, which he has made clear in a recent interview with CNN. After joining the franchise as Hobbs for Fast Five, as well as the subsequent sixth, seventh, and eighth films, Johnson departed the main Fast...

