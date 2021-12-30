Boys Basketball: LIVE updates, results, links and featured coverage for Thur., Dec. 30, 2021

The Omaha World Herald has updated its high school boys basketball rankings. Omaha Westside is the new number one in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Ashland/Greenwood is once again first, Wayne moves up from sixth to fifth, and Clarkson/Leigh enters the rankings at number seven. In Class ‘C-2’, Grand Island Central Catholic remains first, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is once again second, Howells/Dodge moves up from sixth to fourth, Hartington Cedar Catholic jumps from seventh to fifth, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge slips from fifth to sixth, Norfolk Catholic & Wakefield enters the rankings at numbers eight & ten respectively, and Elkhorn Valley falls from the rankings.

