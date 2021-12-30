ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is being recognized for his play over the last month. While his season got off to a rocky start, Mahomes has settled in lately, performing well enough to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for December.

During the past month, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to a 4-0 record. They’ve been the only AFC team to go undefeated during that span and he contributed greatly to that success. Mahomes completed 89-of-130 pass attempts (68.5%) for 1,110 yards with eight touchdown passes and two interceptions totaling in a 108.8 passer rating. He also recorded 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Not bad for a quarterback that pundits described as “broken” in the early goings of the 2021 NFL season.

This marks the fourth AFC Offensive Player of the Month win for Mahomes during his career, and the most Offensive Player of the Month awards ever by a Chiefs player. He earned awards in both September of 2018 and 2019, while earning his most recent honor in November of 2020. He’s the only player who has won Player of the Month honors in each of the past four NFL seasons.

Additionally, Mahomes joins Aaron Rodgers (10) and Tom Brady (11) as the only active NFL players with four or more career Offensive Player of the Month Awards. That’s some pretty good company to be in if you’re Mahomes.

