Vanessa Hudgens and Boyfriend Cole Tucker ‘Are Committed to Each Other’: ‘They Have Gotten Serious’

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Wedding bells? Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, are going strong, but whether they will get engaged is still up in the air.

“They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “However, Vanessa is also committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage.”

Despite Hudgens’ hesitance, Tucker, 25, is “quite the romantic,” so there is always the possibility that he will “get down on one knee and propose,” according to the insider. In the meantime, the couple “have not moved in together yet,” but that is “the next step.”

As they weigh their options for the future, the Princess Switch star, 33, and the professional baseball player have not let their busy schedules get in the way of their romance.

“They are super understanding of each other’s careers and give each other space to be free and thrive,” the source reveals. “They both have accepted the fact that their lives, including their relationship, are in the spotlight despite both of them being private. They really make an effort to see each other as much as they can but also miss each other when they are apart — it makes their reunions that much more special and meaningful.”

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in November 2020, but they did not make their relationship Instagram official until February. She divulged in April that the pair met via a Zoom meditation group, and one month later, she explained why she made the first move.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them,” the High School Musical star said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

Hudgens gushed about her connection with Tucker in April, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Us exclusively reported in October that the actress and the athlete were “very much still part of each other’s lives” despite their packed schedules. An insider revealed that Hudgens is “very supportive” of Tucker’s baseball career and “sends him good luck texts” when she cannot attend his games.

“They try to plan fun dates when their schedules allow, but when they’re not together, they certainly FaceTime and talk all the time,” the source added at the time. “They really make a cute couple.”

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

