Catawba, SC

EPA fines South Carolina plant $1.1M after odor complaints

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CATAWBA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fine a South Carolina paper mill $1.1 million after regulators received thousands of complaints over a “noxious” rotten egg-like smell coming from the plant.

The EPA announced Wednesday that the New Indy factory in Catawba has agreed to take action to curb the amount of hydrogen sulfide it releases.

Regulators found the plant was emitting high amounts of the smelly gas that can cause irritation and other problems for people.

‘It’s an attack.” Community plagued by paper mill foul odor in York County to be held accountable

The EPA says the proposed consent decree will help address the pollution that affected communities surrounding the plant.

Residents complained earlier this year that the smell was wafting across counties and even into neighboring areas in North Carolina.

