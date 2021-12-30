ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Wind Warning until 11:00 pm. Snow likely, mainly after 11am

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow likely, mainly after 11am. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of...

www.eptrail.com

wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Prepare for the possibility of widespread power outages. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 50 to 60 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula, including Sand Point and King Cove. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds are expected this morning, especially through bays and passes. Winds are expected to decrease by this afternoon.
ALASKA STATE
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
The Independent

Warning of blizzards and high winds as mild spell comes to an end

Parts of the UK will face localised blizzard conditions and up to 80mph winds as the mild seasonal highs of the past few days are replaced by a cold front.Tuesday will be “noticeably colder across the whole of the country”, the Met Office said, with temperatures peaking at 8C or 9C in the South and about 4C or 5C in Scotland In England this might bring snow over the Pennines and North York moors, but it will be “pretty wet stuff”, forecaster Simon Partridge said.But in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80mph could create...
ENVIRONMENT

