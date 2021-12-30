ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

Buffalo News
 4 days ago

Her throat began to hurt while...

buffalonews.com

Related
johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Iceland
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This New 600-Foot Luxury Cruise Liner Offers 50 Suites With Private Balconies

Despite the influx of lavish new cruise ships on the horizon, Aman has decided there is still room for one more. The luxury hotel group has joined forces with Cruise Saudi to develop an exclusive 600-foot liner that is slated to hit the seas in 2025. Codenamed Sama, which means “tranquillity” in Sanskrit, the exclusive floating hotel will allow up to 100 passengers to cruise the globe in the five-star comfort. Penned in partnership with Sinot Yacht Architecture and Design, the vessel artfully incorporates Aman’s eastern heritage with a minimalist aesthetic for a timeless yet contemporary feel. There will also be a...
LIFESTYLE
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

World's top tourist destination on 'very high' travel risk list

(CNN) — You all excited for a third year of the pandemic? Neither are we. But as restrictions tighten around the world, CNN Travel has been taking solace in the world's greatest cocktail bars and Europe's finest cheeses. Here are the latest travel developments you need to know about...
TRAVEL
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expert Describes Recent COVID Surge As ‘A Flash Flood’ As More People Test Positive For The Virus

CHICAGO (CBS) – In Chicago and the suburbs, it’s being called a tidal wave of cases as numbers of COVID patients increase following the recent surge. CBS 2’s Chris Tye continues coverage with what families with one or two cases in their home should be thinking about as quarantine and isolation have begun. When the virus goes from theoretical and out in the world to right down the hall, mindsets change. It’s normal, and some unconventional ideas start to take shape. Leading medical experts say “stick to the science.” Chris: Is it safe to say that at some point everybody is going to get...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

More than 2,400 US flights are canceled as Omicron and adverse weather continues to cause travel chaos

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
TRAVEL
CBS Miami

Airline Staff Shortages Continue Causing Flight Cancellations At MIA, FLL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mix of COVID, staff shortages and winter weather are causing delays and cancellations to pile-up again. At last check, Miami International Airport saw nearly 50 flights canceled Monday. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport added another 60 canceled flights. Over 5,000 flights were canceled nationwide over the New Year’s holiday weekend.
MIAMI, FL

