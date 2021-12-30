Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

More than 2,400 US flights were canceled on Sunday as the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and adverse weather conditions continued to cause travel chaos over the holiday season.A total of 2,449 flights within, into or out of the US on Sunday had been canceled by 4pm ET while 5,251 additional US flights were subjected to delays, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.Key US travel destinations Chicago and Denver were the worst-affected airports worldwide to be hit by cancellations, with 276 outgoing and 20 incoming flights canceled at Chicago O’Hare International and 141 outgoing and 172 incoming canceled at Denver...
Comments / 0