We've put together a list of Promo Codes for Pokemon GO this January 2022. Niantic Labs has issued a new set of promotional codes that trainers can redeem for items, gifts, and cosmetic rewards in Pokemon GO. Like many similar titles including the popular Genshin Impact and Gearbox Software's Borderlands, promotional codes are a great way to secure extra resources in a situation where success while playing is made significantly easier when more items are available. This is the case in Pokemon GO where trainers can secure berries and various types of PokeBalls all with the click of a button.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO