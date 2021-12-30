Renzo Piano Building Workshop transforms 1900s Moscow power station into an arts centre

Flowers are Marcie Sherman’s preferred medium for telling stories. This is true whether she’s designing an installation for a museum, photo-styling an interior space, or creating arrangements for a client’s dinner party at home. The artist says she “sculpts with flowers,” paying close attention to lighting and height, perspective and texture, composition and color theory. “Flowers have such a short life,” says Sherman, a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design. “I want them to be as impactful as possible.” An important aspect of the artist’s work is knowing where to get the healthiest, most beautiful blooms. Using local suppliers is a priority, but Sherman has also developed close working relationships with independent flower farmers and vendors from Maine to Oregon. “It’s taken years to build that list,” she says. So if flowers are a means to narrating a story, which flower would Sherman choose to tell her own? “I grew up on a beautiful piece of property,” she says. “There were just hundreds and hundreds of daffodil bulbs, and they would come up and they’re such a cheerful and hopeful greeting of spring. When you see them, you know that the warmer days are coming.”

VISUAL ART ・ 15 HOURS AGO