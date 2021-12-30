ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renzo Piano Building Workshop transforms 1900s Moscow power station into an arts centre

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) has transformed the historical 1900s Moscow power station into an arts centre for the V-A-C Foundation in Moscow, Russia. Named GES-2 House of Culture, the 20,000-square-metre magnificent transformation has comprised the overhaul of a power station built between 1904 and 1908 by Vasili Bashkirov on the...

A new cultural venue for Moscow’s Museum Mile—joining others like the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, the State Tretyakov Gallery, and the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts—GES-2 House of Culture opened this month within a structure originally built in 1907 to provide electricity to the city’s tram system. The reconverted power station was designed by Renzo Piano in a recognizable sort of renzopianesco style that maintained the early-20th-century Neo-Russian architectural style of the exterior with an eye for the contemporary, leading to a huge luminous structure with Matisse-blue chimneys and 200-foot-tall pipes that bring clean atmosphere into an ecologically...
Shanghai Yangpu Riverfront Power Station Auxiliary East Building / Atelier Liu Yuyang Architects. Structure Consultant: Structure AND Architecture Office. Lighting Consultant: Shanghai Fubaolai Landscape Lighting Design Co. Ltd. Landscape Engineering: GUIXI Landscape Studio. Contractor: Shanghai Gardens Group Co. Ltd., Shanghai Hydraulic Engineering Group Co. Ltd. Overall Planning and Orientation. The...
While leaving behind all celebrations after 2021, we have compiled 10 hotly-anticipated buildings we look forward to seeing being opened in 2022. OMA's Taipei Performing Arts Center in Taiwan, Studio Gang's Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in MacArthur Park, Arkansas, SANAA's Sydney Modern Project, Zaha Hadid Architects' Bee'ah Headquarters in the United Arab Emirates make our list for the most anticipated buildings of 2022.
Flowers are Marcie Sherman’s preferred medium for telling stories. This is true whether she’s designing an installation for a museum, photo-styling an interior space, or creating arrangements for a client’s dinner party at home. The artist says she “sculpts with flowers,” paying close attention to lighting and height, perspective and texture, composition and color theory. “Flowers have such a short life,” says Sherman, a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design. “I want them to be as impactful as possible.” An important aspect of the artist’s work is knowing where to get the healthiest, most beautiful blooms. Using local suppliers is a priority, but Sherman has also developed close working relationships with independent flower farmers and vendors from Maine to Oregon. “It’s taken years to build that list,” she says. So if flowers are a means to narrating a story, which flower would Sherman choose to tell her own? “I grew up on a beautiful piece of property,” she says. “There were just hundreds and hundreds of daffodil bulbs, and they would come up and they’re such a cheerful and hopeful greeting of spring. When you see them, you know that the warmer days are coming.”
Renzo Piano
#Art#Visual Arts#Moscow#Sculpture Garden#Ges 2 House Of Culture#The V A C Foundation#Red October#The Strelka Institute#Russian#Rpbw
