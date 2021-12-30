ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
 4 days ago
The No. 12 Pittsburgh Panthers (11-2) meet the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) Thursday for the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

This game looks like a tasty matchup on the surface, but unfortunately for football fans, Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett — a Heisman Trophy finalist — will skip the bowl to prepare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Backup QB Nick Patti will be under center.

Pitt WR Tysir Mack, who posted 27 grabs for 461 yards and 3 touchdowns, has also opted out. He was third in receiving yardage this season. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple also left the team, taking over at Nebraska in the same capacity. CB Damarri Mathis has also opted out.

Star RB Kenneth Walker III has opted out for Michigan State, also in preparation for the draft. However, WR Jalen Nailor will play in Atlanta. The Spartans head into this game just 2-2 SU/ATS across their last four games while hitting the Over in four of their last five outings.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pittsburgh +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Michigan State -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pittsburgh +2.5 (+105) | Michigan State -2.5 (-130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 56.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan State 30, Pittsburgh 23

MICHIGAN STATE (-155) will have to make do without Walker in the backfield, but at least QB Payton Thorne and Nailor will be in the lineup.

Pittsburgh was tremendous defensively this season, especially against the run, but if the D had an Achilles’ heel, it was against the pass. Pitt allowed 257.4 yards per game through the air, which ranked 107th nationally, and that’s how MSU will win this game.

The lean is to MICHIGAN STATE -2.5 (-130), as Pittsburgh just has too many losses. Mathis is gone, a top cover man for the Panthers, they’ll have to break in a backup QB who will be learning from an interim OC. It’s not a formula that will work for the Panthers.

The UNDER 56.5 (-112) is the way to go here. The Under is 4-1 in the last five for Pittsburgh in neutral-site games, and again, they will be using a backup QB.

Michigan State has hit the Over in four of its last five, but its home-run hitter has opted out, too. It won’t be a defensive slog, but this game isn’t going to be a track meet, either.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Michigan State cracks top 10 of CBB analyst Andy Katz' power rankings

Michigan State is one of the 10 best teams in the country, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz. Katz — who writes for NCAA.com and does television work for the Big Ten Network — released an updated batch of power rankings on Monday, with the Spartans cracking the top 10 for the first time this year. Katz moved Michigan State up six spots to No. 7 in his newest rankings.
Two Michigan football defensive players enter NCAA transfer portal

While players are bound to stay on when things are going good, when it doesn’t appear there’s a role for them, they’re also bound to leave. Such is the case for two soon-to-be former Wolverines, who stayed on during Michigan football’s 2021 College Football Playoff run, but now that that’s over, are looking, presumably, for a place where they can find more playing time.
Notre Dame safety returns for fifth year

Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith dipped his toes in the transfer portal last off-season before ultimately deciding to remain with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame fans thought they were getting Griffith for one last season but thanks to the extra year of eligibility that all players received for 2020, Griffith is returning to the Irish for a fifth season in 2022.
Sooners offer David Stone, the number one 2024 player in the state of Oklahoma

With the 2021 season behind them and almost an entire complement of coaches, the Oklahoma staff has shifted to finishing out their 2022 classes while beginning to build their 2023 and 2024 classes. The Sooners have already shown a strong desire to keep the best in-state kids in Oklahoma, offering guys Erik McCarty and Bai Jobe of late. The big fish is the number one ranked player in Oklahoma for the 2024 class in David Stone.
Twitter reacts to Johnny Davis and Wisconsin knocking off Purdue

The Badgers pulled off the victory of their season on Monday night as Johnny Davis took over down the stretch in a 64-59 win at Purdue. Davis dropped a career-high 37 points, as Wisconsin battled back from multiple second-half deficits to finish off a stunner. The performance from the La Crosse native turned into the talk of the college basketball world, as Wisconsin’s star wing clearly announced himself as a Wooden Award candidate.
