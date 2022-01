The first thing I do, as soon as I wake up, is to check my Twitter handle to see updates and read NewsBreak on my cellphone. I saw I-94 was trending on Twitter with the news of a 40+ vehicle pileup in Wisconsin. 100+ vehicles were involved in crashes along I-94 in Jackson County, WI reported by NBC. The vehicles pile up because of the freezing rain which turned into an icy road from Menomonie to Black River Falls.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO