ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Poultry science researchers fine tune chicken sprinkler technology

harrisondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoultry litter not affected by sprinkler technology in chicken houses. Three-year study showed sprinklers cool chickens with average 67 percent less water. This item is available...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
mybuckhannon.com

WVU research promotes healthier poultry and environment

Although it’s a common heat source for agricultural buildings, propane often creates a wet heat that exacerbates illness in poultry. Using what was once a waste product in the forestry industry, three researchers in the West Virginia University Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design aim to improve the health of chickens while using less fossil fuel on farms.
AGRICULTURE
Albany Herald

Georgia poultry producer donates to UGA Poultry Science Building

ATHENS — Georgia-based Wayne Farms has announced a $1.1 million donation to help build a new Poultry Science Building at the University of Georgia. Wayne Farms is a longtime supporter of the university’s poultry science department, which is ranked one of the top such programs in the nation.
GEORGIA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Much research goes into keeping chickens cooler

It may sound counterintuitive, but chickens can stay cooler in hotter environments if it is a dry heat. They just need a little spritz of water every now and then, and a breeze to create a windchill effect. With water conservation in mind, researchers at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Poultry Litter#Sprinklers
harrisondaily.com

British govt rushing tests to schools so classes can reopen

Schoolchildren returned to classes Monday in parts of Europe, while the British government pledged to rush ventilation units and enough COVID-19 test kits to schools to ensure they, too, can reopen …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EDUCATION
harrisondaily.com

EU draft on financing nuclear and gas plants raises ire

BRUSSELS (AP) — Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc's path to a climate-friendly future came under immediate criticism over the weekend …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
explorebigsky.com

Science Inquiry Series explores quantum technology applications

How does quantum mechanics work, and how can it be applied to practical everyday use? Dr. Yves Idzerda, MSU professor of physics and dean of the college of letters and science, will address these questions in the first presentation of the Winter/Spring 2022 Science Inquiry Series. The talk will be...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
harrisondaily.com

How will pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. But it won't be like flipping a light switch: The world will have to learn to coexist with a virus …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
cobbcountycourier.com

Science and Technology

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why. By Marcia Rieke, University of Arizona [This article first appeared in The Conversation. Used with permission] The James Webb Space Telescope was launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, and…
ASTRONOMY
U.S. Department of State

Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Science and Technology Help Protect our Natural Resources

As with all living things, humans rely on our world’s natural resources to provide for us. However, our natural resources are not unlimited, and it is up to us to protect them. Luckily, nuclear science and technology can play a key part in this effort. To protect our natural resources, we need to better understand them. That is why scientists use nuclear measurement technology to track the movement of certain resources from location to location. This is done by tracking the movement of certain isotopes, which you can think of as a different species of the same chemical element. Isotopes have the same atomic “number” (number of protons) and same chemical properties, but a different atomic mass. This allows scientists to use precise nuclear technologies to detect and track them. Researchers have used these techniques to better understand how freshwater aquifers are refilled in eastern Africa and how regional weather patterns affect precipitation in Brazil. These scientists benefit greatly from collaborating via the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation and the Global Network of Isotopes in Rivers, both of which were established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Climate research shifting to ‘solutions science’

When 25,000 scientists from around the world convene to talk research, a huge range of topics is sure to abound. But at this year’s annual conference of the American Geophysical Union — the world’s largest Earth and planetary science society — several urgent themes emerged. Climate...
SCIENCE
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the Institute...
ECONOMY
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country. The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we’ve had multiple days with more than 300,000 new daily cases reported. There were even two days recently when we recorded more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for the...
SHOPPING
harrisondaily.com

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy