We love discovering hidden objects on Android as much as you do!. If you like mysterious or suspenseful stories, catchy and intense games, or just something casual but never boring, then hidden object games for Android are definitely something you could fill your spare time with. Most often, these games follow a story (usually something to do with mysteries), and you are tasked with finding specific objects in a room packed full of stuff.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO