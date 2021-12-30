ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Italy household energy bills to jump in next quarter - regulator

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVy6a_0dZDCziN00

MILAN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italian household electricity prices will jump 55% in the first quarter of next year and gas prices will rise 41.8% due to higher commodity prices, energy watchdog ARERA said on Thursday.

The increases take into account 3.8 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of public money stumped up by the government to curb the surge in retail energy bills in the first three months of next year.

Without these measures, power and gas prices for families on the regulated market would have risen by 65% and 59.2% respectively, ARERA said.

Soaring energy prices, triggered by heavy demand for gas as economies look to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, have prompted governments across Europe to introduce measures like subsidies and tax breaks to try to shield consumers from high bills.

They have also led to calls in some countries for EU-wide solutions, though other governments are wary of long-lasting regulatory reform for what they say could be short-term price spikes.

The head of ARERA, Stefano Besseghini, acknowledged that many Italians faced serious and unexpected hardship.

"ARERA is considering changes to the part of regulations that normally applies to ordinary phases, adapting it ... to what is an unprecedented situation."

Rome, keen to support lower-income households as the health pandemic takes its toll, has spent around 8 billion euros overall since July to curb hikes in energy bills.

Besides one-off measures, including a 5% cut in VAT on gas in the first quarter, it is looking into longer-term structural reform of the energy market.

ARERA said money from the government allowed "system charges" in bills to be temporarily suspended.

System charges, which include things like renewable energy subsidies and nuclear decommissioning, account on average for more than 20% of Italians’ final bills.

ARERA reviews power and gas prices quarterly for households still on Italy’s "protected", or regulated, market. Some of the measures can also affect the bulk of consumers and businesses who are now on the liberalised market.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Germany calls nuclear power 'dangerous,' rejects EU plan

The German government said Monday that it considers nuclear energy dangerous and objects to European Union proposals that would let the technology remain part of the bloc’s plans for a climate-friendly future.Germany is on course to switch off its remaining three nuclear power plants at the end of this year and phase out coal by 2030, whereas its neighbor France aims to modernize existing reactors and build new ones to meet its future energy needs. Berlin plans to rely heavily on natural gas until it can be replaced by non-polluting sources for energy.The opposing paths taken by two of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns soaring energy bills could force ‘eat or heat’ dilemma

Households can expect to take a “seismic” hit to their energy bills which could force some to decide whether to eat or heat their homes, according to a consumer expert.Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis said the Government must intervene now to avoid a crisis in the energy market.He told the PA news agency: “This year is going to be a very tough year for many people.“The energy price crisis needs substantial intervention from the Government.“We are going to see a minimum 50% increase in energy prices in the system and that is unsustainable for many.”The Government’s energy price cap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Subsidies#Italy#European Union#Energy Market#Milan#Arera#Italians
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. natgas gains over 2% on rising demand, lower output

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures started the new year up over 2% on Monday on forecasts for more demand this week and a decline in output over the past few days. That U.S. price increase came despite forecasts for less demand next week than previously expected and a drop in global gas prices from record highs.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

Nord Stream 2 go-ahead could come in mid-2022 - Uniper CEO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is to transport Russian gas to Germany, could get approved in the middle of the year, the CEO of one of the project’s financial backers told a newspaper. The pipeline, led by Russia’s Gazprom, has been completed since September and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German manufacturers hope supply constraints will ease in 2022 -PMI

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Supply bottlenecks held back German manufacturing activity in December, but manufacturers with full order books expressed confidence that these constraints will ease in 2022, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit's Final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles higher on 2022 demand optimism

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled higher on Monday on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and persistent concerns about how rising COVID infections might affect demand. OPEC and its allies, or OPEC+, are expected on Tuesday to agree...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

European Union plans on financing nuclear and gas plants spark anger

Environmentalists and Green parties have accused the Commission of ‘greenwashing’. Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear energy and gas to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future have come under immediate criticism from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy