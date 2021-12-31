ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

No One Hurt After Explosion Rocks CSX Coal Facility In Baltimore

By Amy Kawata
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGDyu_0dZDCixG00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion Thursday morning at a Baltimore coal plant shook homes across the city and sent smoke billowing into the air.

The loud blast occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. at a CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal on Benhill Avenue, officials and company representatives said.

It was the result of what authorities called a coal dust explosion, which happened as coal was being moved on a conveyor belt at the plant.

No one was hurt in the explosion, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department, and nothing caught fire.

A search found no sign of gas leaks on site. The Maryland Department of Environment is monitoring the air quality in the area.

CSX released a statement saying the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

While most damage was limited to the plant, the explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings, showering sidewalks with shards of shattered glass.

The blast was so powerful, it was felt across the city. It shook nearby homes and businesses as residents wondered what was going on.

Sharon Holland said she’s never heard anything like it–she saw three black plumes of smoke and heard a series of booms.

“All the windows are blown out in my house,” Holland said. “One girl, her fan is completely out of the ceiling.”

Alec Bledsoe, owner of Late Model Performance, said the shockwave knocked down one of his ceiling tiles.

“You know how you have a small earthquake or something, but it was like 10 times worse than that,” Bledsoe said. “It felt like a plane crash.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County

UPDATE 2: The explosion was caught video here. UPDATE: The explosion reportedly occurred at the CSX Cole Plant Building, according to police. Original story below… —— CURTIS BAY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning explosion in the Curtis Bay area. The explosion occurred at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1900-block of Benhill Avenue (21226). Emergency personnel arrived … Continue reading "Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County" The post Explosion rocks Curtis Bay, shockwave felt throughout Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 34, Dies After Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Edgewood Road about 10:44 p.m. found the woman, who had been shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Fire Destroys Bel Air Home Under Construction Saturday Morning

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home under construction Saturday morning, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. A neighbor reported the fire in the 2800 block of 12 Stones Road just before 5:45 a.m., and it took 50 firefighters from several departments nearly an hour to bring it under control. No one was injured, a statement from the office said. The fire caused about $500,000 in damages. Sprinklers in the home were not connected because the home was still under construction, according to the statement. The owner told investigators the construction was nearly finished. The...
MARYLAND STATE
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO (VERNON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Saturday morning. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, two people were in a car heading south on Highway 131 between Viola and Readstown when the 68-year-old driver hit a patch of black ice going around a curve and spun off of the roadway at 9:43 a.m. Christmas morning.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CERES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Dust Explosion#Coal Dust#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Wjz#Curtisbay#Late Model Performance#Amykawata
WRDW-TV

No one hurt after after crews fight fires in Aiken County, Augusta

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies and other agencies responded to a call of a fully engulfed structure fire early Tuesday. Dispatchers said the call came in just before 2:30 a.m. at a residence at 2520 Williamson Drive in Graniteville. Fire officials on scene told our News 12 crew...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
ksgf.com

Five Hurt, One Dead After Crash in Branson on New Years Eve

One woman is dead and five more are hospitalized after a crash in Branson on New Years Eve. Authorities say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, on Highway 76, near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area overlook. Two vehicles were found on their sides, with the cause...
BRANSON, MO
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Fire At West Baltimore Rowhome Put Out, One Firefighter Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters responded to a blaze at a row home Friday afternoon in the Harlem Park neighborhood of West Baltimore. One firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. The fire union said around 6:26 p.m. that the fire, on the 1000 block of West Franklin Street, has impacted all three floors of the three-story building. About an hour later, they said the fire was under control. The union said the closes fire engine was closed for staffing Friday night, possibly leading to a delay in response. 🔥WORKING FIRE U/D🔥1000 blk W Franklin St 21223#HarlemPark@docbullock Visible fire is out, #BMORESBravest is checking for hidden fire. One Firefighter is being taken to the burn center with a minor injury. #BCFDFIB on scene to investigate the cause and origin. https://t.co/ZYa2w5tz46 pic.twitter.com/Gzk5XD5tmh — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 1, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Must-See: Surveillance Video Captures Baltimore Coal Plant Explosion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surveillance video shared by a local business owner shows the moments an explosion occurred Thursday at a Baltimore coal plant, sending flames and smoke shooting into the air. The video clip was provided to WJZ by Howard Rosenberg, the owner of Beltsville Auto Recyclers, which is located a little bit more than a mile away from the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in South Baltimore. About five seconds into the clip, the blast can be seen in the background, trailed by plumes of smoke. From the auto salvage lot, the smoke can be seen expanding as it rises into...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after overnight duplex fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt after a fire overnight in a duplex in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department said in a release that eight people in the building, including seven in the side of the duplex that caught on fire, were safely evacuated when crews arrived at 2:31 a.m. Monday to reports of a structure fire on Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s west side.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
skooknews.com

One Injured After Explosive Device Detonates in Kelayres

A man was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered in an explosion in Kelayres Tuesday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, just before 5:30am, an explosive device detonated outside a home at 3 Center Street in the Kelayres section of Kline Township. The explosion injured...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after fire destroys home in Jackson County

TOWN OF IRVING (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire destroyed a house Monday night in rural Jackson County. Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the fire happened at 8:56 p.m. Monday in the Town of Irving about eight miles southwest of Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Outsider.com

Massive Baltimore Coal Silo Explosion Causes Citywide ‘Shockwave’

A huge explosion in Curtis Bay sent shockwaves throughout Baltimore on Thursday (12/30). The blast occurred at the CSX Cole Plant building when a five-story coal silo exploded. Fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams reported there were no contractors inside the building at the time of the explosion. She also confirmed the cause was from transporting coal. The facility sends coal through a conveyor belt, and she reports that the dust buildup eventually caused the explosion.
BALTIMORE, MD
arcamax.com

Explosion in coal silo shakes Baltimore, but so far no injuries reported

BALTIMORE — An explosion at a CSX facility in South Baltimore Thursday morning sent police and fire department officials scrambling to Curtis Bay and shook residents in neighborhoods across the city. Firefighters were called to 1910 Benhill Ave. in Curtis Bay where an explosion occurred at the CSX Coal...
ACCIDENTS
smarteranalyst.com

Blast at CSX’s Baltimore Train Facility, None Injured — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. According to a report published by Reuters, a blast occurred at a Baltimore train facility owned by freight transportation services provider CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX) on Thursday. A firefighter union said the shockwave from the explosion at a coal terminal “could be felt Citywide.”...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy