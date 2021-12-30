It's Time to Master Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel

Data is invaluable for any entrepreneur. In today's world, it's easier than ever to manage data and use it to drive business insights . Platforms like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are absolutely essential to thrive in a modern business environment. But how well do you really understand how to use them?

There's a big difference between a spreadsheet beginner and an Excel/Google Sheet expert. And if you're an entrepreneur, you want to be a lot closer to an expert than a beginner. If you need to brush up your skills in both platforms, you can get The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle for an extra 20 percent off during our Cyber Week Sale.

This 11-course bundle includes nearly 20 hours of training from experts like Mariel Aim (4.7/5 instructor rating), Laurence Svekis (4.3/5 rating), and Grant Klimaytys (4.2/5 rating).

In the Google Sheets courses, you'll learn how to adapt from Excel to using Google Sheets, getting familiar with what's more or less the same and what's different. You'll learn how to create formula combinations that can save you hours of time and minimize manual reporting through automation. You'll also learn tips and tricks for effective data visualization, and more.

In the Excel courses, you'll learn the top 50 Excel keyboard shortcuts and formulas, master data crunching tools like Power Query and SQL, and much more. There are also courses on using the M Language to manipulate data and how to make seamless, beautiful charts with ease.

Learn how to leverage two of the leading spreadsheet programs to your ultimate advantage. For a limited time during our Cyber Week Sale, you can get The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle for just $31.99 (reg. $2,200) when you use promo code CYBER20.

Prices are subject to change.