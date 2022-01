(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Doctor Tim Mahoney is urging women who live in his city to take time to have a cervical cancer screening. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and though several thousand women die of the disease each year, nearly 93-percent of cervical cancers are preventable. Doctor Mahoney says regular screenings and the HPV vaccine are provided by the Fargo Cass Public Health Family Planning Program. The mayor says fees for services are based on household size and income, and no one is ever turned away due to the inability to pay.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO