Society

4 Black leaders who embody Nia, the 5th principle of Kwanzaa

By Rashad Milligan
 4 days ago
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri (Photo source: Instagram – @coribush)

Dec. 30 is the fifth day of Kwanzaa, which celebrates the principle of Nia, also known as purpose.

On the fifth day, the black candle, then the furthest left red candle, the furthest right green candle, the second candle at the left and then the next green candle is lit. Everyone discusses the principle (below) and shares the Unity cup, filled with juice or water, before extinguishing the candles.

“To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.”

Here are four Black leaders who currently embody Nia.

Kizzmekia Corbett

The 35-year-old viral immunologist developed the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The effectiveness of the Moderna vaccine from March to August prevented COVID-19 hospitalization by 93%, according to the CDC.

Rep. Cori Bush

The Black Lives Matter activist-turned-politician has carried her passion into pushing to make a difference on Capitol Hill. Bush recently proposed H. Res 25, which suggested Congress celebrate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by investigating and expelling members of Congress involved in the incident.

Cheick Camara and Ermias Tadesse

The Cornell seniors co-founded BlackGen Capital, the University’s first Black investment fund in 2019, according to CNBC. Tadesse told the outlet the duo made the investment fund to expand access to financial literacy education and resources for Black and Brown students. Within the first year, 64 members of the investment fund have secured jobs and internships on Wall Street.

